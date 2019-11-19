Marcus Rashford explains improvement in form for Manchester United and England

Marcus Rashford seems to have recovered from his poor start to the season with a fine run of games on the score sheet for both Manchester United and England.

The 22-year-old went on a run of 12 games in a row for club and country without scoring from open play earlier this season, with his solitary strike in that period coming from the penalty spot, but he’s since bounced back to net nine times in his last ten appearances for Man Utd and England.

Fans will be pleased to see this from Rashford, and he says it’s been crucial for him to get a good run of games up front to show what he can do and to find his rhythm again.

The Red Devils have been linked with in-form Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland for potentially big money this January in a report from Goal, so Rashford will surely need to continue this improvement in front of goal if he is to keep his place up front for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

“It has been a tough period and now I’m getting consistent games and playing week in, week out,” the young forward is quoted by the Metro. “As a forward that has huge importance.

“If you are not in the team and you’re in and out, you don’t quite have that confidence in front of goal.

“But when you’re having a run in the team it’s important to come up with the goods and once you start doing that it becomes second nature.”