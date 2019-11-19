Manchester United reportedly face competition from Real Madrid for the potential transfer of Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The £50million-rated shot-stopper was recently linked as a target for the Red Devils in a report from the Daily Mirror, despite the club only recently tying down David de Gea to a new contract.

Onana has shone in his time at Ajax and could well be a fine addition for most top European clubs at the moment, with De Gea also arguably not at his best at Old Trafford for some time now.

Still, United could face competition for Onana from Real Madrid, as Don Balon state he’s been identified as a potential replacement for the struggling Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgium international has struggled since swapping Stamford Bridge for the Bernabeu last season, and it makes sense that his position as number one in Zinedine Zidane’s side might now be under threat.

On recent form, Onana certainly looks like he could be an upgrade, but it just remains to be seen if United will push harder to beat Real to his signature.