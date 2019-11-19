Richard Keys takes SWIPE at Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher in rare interview

Former Sky Sports host Richard Keys has aimed a swipe at current pundit Jamie Carragher in a rare interview.

The presenter, now with beIN Sports in Qatar, has discussed his infamous exit from Sky after he and co-host Andy Gray were recorded making sexist comments about Sian Massey-Ellis.

Keys insists, however, that his crimes were not nearly as bad as those of former Liverpool defender Carragher.

The ex-England international was notably suspended by the broadcaster for spitting at a young fan from his car window.

However, unlike Keys, he was allowed to return to Sky later, with the incident rather brushed under the carpet.

Speaking to The Athletic, he said: “Look at the things that have happened. I didn’t go downstairs to the dressing room door, knock on it and spit in her face. And yet the guy that committed a criminal offence in a public arena, spitting in the face of a 14-year-old girl, was later welcomed back by Sky as a hero.

“Now, come on. Are there any similarities? I don’t think so.”