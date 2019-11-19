Chelsea are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the potential transfer of Genk midfielder Sander Berge, who has also been on Liverpool’s radar.

This is according to Goal, who list the Blues as suitors for Berge as they hope to once again use their relationship with Genk to good effect, having signed Thibaut Courtois and Kevin De Bruyne from the Belgian side in the past.

The Norway international looks an exciting prospect after showing what he can do in the Champions League this season, particularly in games against Liverpool.

Goal note that this has worked the 21-year-old onto the Reds’ radar, while Napoli are also mentioned as admirers of his.

Berge could certainly fit in well in Frank Lampard’s youthful Chelsea side, with the new manager putting together a very promising team for the future after promoting a number of academy players this season.

Goal claims Genk are yet to receive a formal offer for Berge, but it would be exciting to see him end up at Chelsea or Liverpool next as it’s always great to see the world’s best young talents coming to the Premier League.

LFC might be the more tempting option right now due to their great success under Jurgen Klopp, but Berge may also feel he’d have more chances of getting regular playing time as part of Lampard’s exciting project at Stamford Bridge.