According to the Sun via Spanish outlet Sport, Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar is open to paying around €20m (£17m) of his own money to seal a return to Barcelona.

Sport report that the Brazilian attacker’s potential return to the Nou Camp next summer is a “real possibility”. Neymar’s name dominated the summer transfer window but ultimately he didn’t escape from the Ligue 1 champions.

Mundo Deportivo claim that a termination clause of €170m will be activated in Neymar’s contract from June 2020, Sport hint that the 27-year-old will have to pay €20m of this figure himself to seal an exit.

Sport also add that PSG would like Ivan Rakitic and promising defender Jean-Clair Todibo to be included in any deal for their prized asset.

Sport have also reported that Neymar’s rejected PSG’s attempts to tie him down to a new contract, the Parisians are reportedly keen on tying him down until 2025.

Neymar has only made five league appearances so far this season as he was troubled with injuries at the start of the campaign.

With the majority of reports hinting that the Brazilian is working to return to Barcelona, we can’t see the superstar staying in Paris for much longer.

Ernesto Valverde has heaps of world class attacking options, is a move for Neymar really necessary to take the Blaugrana back to the top?