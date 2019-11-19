Arsenal are reportedly set to continue to keep a close eye on Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of the January transfer window.

The Gunners tried to sign the young Hungary international in the summer and now plan to scout him as he could be targeted to replace Granit Xhaka this winter, according to Football Insider.

Szoboszlai looks a hugely promising player for the future and one who could make a great fit in a problem position at the Emirates Stadium.

While Xhaka’s situation is an obvious concern for Arsenal following his recent outburst in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace, there also seems room to bring in an upgrade on the unconvincing Lucas Torreira in midfield.

Football Insider also suggest Szoboszlai could be targeted by Juventus and Inter Milan, but it would be great to see the 19-year-old make his way to the Premier League to continue his development.

Arsenal are currently on a poor run of form that has seen them slump to sixth in the Premier League, so signings this January are surely essential to get the club back in the running for a top four spot.