Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified Julian Nagelsmann as a potential replacement for Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs have had a pretty shaky start to the season and are currently 14th in the Premier League table. According to the Telegraph, Pochettino has held talks with the club’s chairman Daniel Levy.

A report from the Times states that Spurs have identified Nagelsmann as a potential replacement if the Argentine departs.

The 32-year-old German has made quite a name for himself in the Bundesliga. He became the manager of Hoffenheim in 2016 and helped them to fourth place in the league in 2016/17. After leaving them, Nagelsmann joined RB Leipzig who have been doing pretty well under him. Die Roten Bullen are currently second in the Bundesliga table with 21 points from 11 matches so far. They are four points behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach at the moment.

It looks quite unlikely that Tottenham will sack Pochettino since he still looks the right man to turn things around. However, if they were to, then Nagelsmann will be a suitable candidate. He has done quite a job with the German clubs and can do well in England.