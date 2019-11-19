Video: ‘Agents Bobby and Fabinho’ – These Liverpool fans excited with pair’s chat with Heung-Min Son

Some Liverpool fans were sent into overdrive after seeing a clip of Reds stars Fabinho and Roberto Firmino chatting to Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son after this morning’s clash between Brazil and South Korea.

Defensive midfielder Fabinho actually swapped shirts with the superstar forward and seemed to enjoy his chat with the Tottenham star.

Firmino then entered the mix and it appeared as though he enjoyed a little laugh with the South Korean talisman.

Check out the Reds duo chatting to the Tottenham forward below:

Here’s how some Liverpool supporters reacted to the clip:

Fabinho recruiting ? — MiaSanMia (@ZamoraJay) November 19, 2019

Agent Bobby doing his job as usual. ? — Albért T Šihsîng (@atsihsing) November 19, 2019

Agent Firmino at the end!! He’s like hey come on over to Liverpool and soms like shh ?? — Firmino vs Stones (@noisemusicmaker) November 19, 2019

Agent Bobby…no messing around — SoulClap_G (@GeeRock71) November 19, 2019

Agent Firmino making his bid as well — OHH Andy Andy (@Cpt_Shmorgan) November 19, 2019

Super agents Bobby and Fab at work — KwakuRedman? (@APhilkay12) November 19, 2019

Agents have already been deployed. — ?FIYAH. ?? (@Phenyo__) November 19, 2019

Just imagine Son in Liverpool lineup, the Reds’ already frightening attack would certainly become the best in the world if Son headed to Anfield.