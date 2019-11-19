Menu

Video: ‘Agents Bobby and Fabinho’ – These Liverpool fans excited with pair’s chat with Heung-Min Son

Liverpool FC Tottenham FC
Some Liverpool fans were sent into overdrive after seeing a clip of Reds stars Fabinho and Roberto Firmino chatting to Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son after this morning’s clash between Brazil and South Korea.

Defensive midfielder Fabinho actually swapped shirts with the superstar forward and seemed to enjoy his chat with the Tottenham star.

Firmino then entered the mix and it appeared as though he enjoyed a little laugh with the South Korean talisman.

Check out the Reds duo chatting to the Tottenham forward below:

Here’s how some Liverpool supporters reacted to the clip:

Just imagine Son in Liverpool lineup, the Reds’ already frightening attack would certainly become the best in the world if Son headed to Anfield.

