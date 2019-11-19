Video: Clinical Wijnaldum bags hat-trick to lead Netherlands to win over Estonia

Liverpool ace Georginio Wijnaldum was in fine form on Tuesday night as he showed a prolific touch in front of goal to score a hat-trick for the Netherlands.

The Oranje were in action in their EURO 2020 qualifier in midweek and they were hoping to be able to leapfrog Germany into top spot in Group C.

It appeared as though it was going to plan after their rivals fell behind early on against Northern Ireland, but they came roaring back to lead 6-1 in the latter stages of that encounter.

However, the Dutch remained focused and professional to get their part of the job done and it was largely thanks to Wijnaldum who helped himself to a hat-trick with some quality finishing.

His first came in the opening 45 minutes as he produced a brilliant header, while his second and third as seen in the videos below were top finishes too as he showed a real clinical edge to his game and wrapped up the win in style.

Liverpool will be hoping to see more of this between now and the end of the season to help them achieve their objectives this year, as Wijnaldum appears to be in fine form for the Dutch having bagged 10 goals since Ronald Koeman took charge in February 2018, while he also sent a powerful message with his celebration after his goal with Frenkie de Jong joining in the anti-racism statement.