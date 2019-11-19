Menu

Video: “F***ing” – Gareth Bale accidentally swears on Sky Sports after Wales secure Euro’s qualification

International Football
Posted by

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale got caught up in Wales’ celebrations after Ryan Giggs’ side beat Cypus 2-0 to secure their qualification for the European Championships next summer.

The attacker jokingly told the Sky Sports interviewer that “it’s about time Aaron Ramsey contributed” before slipping out and F-bomb and a subsequent “whoops”.

Ramsey was the game-winner as he bagged a brace for the Dragons. Bale actually assisted the Juventus star’s opener with an amazing cross early in the first-half.

Check out Bale’s hilarious momentary lapse in concentration below:

Check out Bale’s impressive contribution to the team this evening here.

Given Wales’ great achievement this evening, Bale can surely be forgiven for accidentally swearing.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Aaron Ramsey Gareth Bale Wales football