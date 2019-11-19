Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale got caught up in Wales’ celebrations after Ryan Giggs’ side beat Cypus 2-0 to secure their qualification for the European Championships next summer.

The attacker jokingly told the Sky Sports interviewer that “it’s about time Aaron Ramsey contributed” before slipping out and F-bomb and a subsequent “whoops”.

Ramsey was the game-winner as he bagged a brace for the Dragons. Bale actually assisted the Juventus star’s opener with an amazing cross early in the first-half.

Check out Bale’s hilarious momentary lapse in concentration below:

BALE SWORE LIVE ON SKY IM DYIN pic.twitter.com/Ut3B8YYlDd — ?????? (@ItsJustJunaid) November 19, 2019

Ffs this Bale Guy pic.twitter.com/gnqc25H1Ma — Papi Chulo (@JamelLeurs) November 19, 2019

Check out Bale’s impressive contribution to the team this evening here.

Given Wales’ great achievement this evening, Bale can surely be forgiven for accidentally swearing.