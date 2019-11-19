Video: Georginio Wijnaldum produces brilliant header to break deadlock for Netherlands

The Netherlands were in EURO 2020 qualifying action on Tuesday night as they hosted Estonia looking to try and secure top spot in Group C.

While in a scrap with Germany for first place, they were handed a boost as Northern Ireland broke the deadlock against their rivals early on.

SEE MORE: ‘Brilliant’ and ‘ban incoming’ – These Liverpool fans think starlet TROLLS Guardiola and are loving it

Almost simultaneously, Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum was on the mark for the Dutch and it was an excellent headed finish from the Reds star, as seen in the video below.

It came after some early pressure from the hosts which resulted in the ball being swung back into the box, and Wijnaldum was on hand to not only rise highest, but to also get power and direction on his header to send it in the opposite direction to give the goalkeeper no chance.

Nathan Ake soon doubled their lead, although it promises to be a fascinating night as Serge Gnabry was on the mark to draw Germany level against Northern Ireland to leave top spot in the air as there promises to be plenty more twists and turns along the way.