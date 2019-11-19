In the 14th minute of this evening’s European Championships qualifier between Wales and Hungary, former Premier League star Aaron Ramsey headed his country into the lead.

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale beat his man on the right-wing before firing a pinpoint cross into the box, Juventus ace Aaron Ramsey made a lovely run before heading the ball into the back of the net.

This is the first time that the high-profile duo have started for Wales since Ryan Giggs was appointed as manager.

Check out Wales’ opener below:

The superstar duo have turned up at the most crucial moment for their country, can the Dragons secure qualification tonight?