Video: Man United’s Greenwood scores with tidy finish for England Under-21s

Manchester United FC
In the 74th minute of tonight’s Under-21s clash between the Netherlands and England, Manchester City wonderkid Phil Foden played an inch-perfect pass over the top into United’s Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood battled with Holland’s centre-back before poking the ball into the back of the net with a tidy finish. The United starlet showed his killer instinct to capitalise on a mistake to draw the Young Lions level.

Take a look at the starlet’s strike below:

Great composure from Greenwood and a stunning assist from Foden.

England Under 21 England under-21s Mason Greenwood Phil Foden