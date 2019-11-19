In the 74th minute of tonight’s Under-21s clash between the Netherlands and England, Manchester City wonderkid Phil Foden played an inch-perfect pass over the top into United’s Mason Greenwood.
Greenwood battled with Holland’s centre-back before poking the ball into the back of the net with a tidy finish. The United starlet showed his killer instinct to capitalise on a mistake to draw the Young Lions level.
Take a look at the starlet’s strike below:
A England goal made in Manchester ???
Mason Greenwood makes the most of Phil Foden's ball to net his first England U21s goal ?
The Young Lions are level in Holland! pic.twitter.com/cpvdCN80H6
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 19, 2019
Great composure from Greenwood and a stunning assist from Foden.