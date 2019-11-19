Video: Wijnaldum and De Jong combine for powerful anti-racism celebration after Netherlands goal

Liverpool ace Georginio Wijnaldum was on the mark for the Netherlands in their clash with Estonia on Tuesday night, but he had an important message to send too.

As noted by the Liverpool Echo, the Dutch international responded this week after being left disappointed and upset over a racism incident in the Dutch second division.

Excelsior striker Ahmad Mendes Moreira was subjected to racist chanting during their clash with FC Den Bosch at the weekend, and Wijnaldum admitted that he was shocked and hurt by the incident.

With that still fresh in his mind, the midfield star scored early in the encounter with Estonia and as seen in the video below, he sent a powerful message with the help of teammate Frenkie de Jong with their celebration.

The pair joined up and pointed to their arms and more prominently, the colour of their skin as they showed the camera to send a brilliant message that will hopefully hit home.

It’s not going to fix the problems with racism in football or stop it from happening again, but it will hopefully send a clear message to perhaps the younger generations to help educate them that it simply doesn’t matter the colour of someone’s skin.

