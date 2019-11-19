Manchester City legend Yaya Toure said that Nemanja Matic was difficult to play against.

Toure played against the Serb a couple of times when the latter was at Manchester United and Chelsea. The former Ivorian international said that despite lacking pace, Matic had strength and was clever.

As quoted by the Mirror, Toure said: “Nemanja Matic was complicated. He’s not quick but he’s so strong, clever. All the rest of the opponents, because I always looked at them carefully before games, I get their weakness.”

Matic was a regular at Manchester United during his first two seasons but has fallen down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this term. The Serbian international is currently injured and even if he returns to action, it seems highly unlikely that he’ll be a regular starter as Solskjaer prefers Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay in central midfield.

At this moment, it will be best for Matic if he leaves Old Trafford or else lack of game time might result in him being omitted from Serbia’s squad for the Euro 2020 qualifying playoffs. The Serbs take on Norway in Path C of the playoff rounds.