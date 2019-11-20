It’s no great surprise that some players aren’t keen to commit to Arsenal right now. Unai Emery is a dead man walking but the club’s owners don’t have the leadership skills to actually be decisive and make a decision, so the club is just meandering into mediocrity.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang will turn 31 next Summer so it’s reasonable to suggest he only has two or three years left at the top level. It’s starting to look like he would rather spend those at an elite club rather than battling for a Europa League spot with Arsenal.

According to a report from The Mirror, he’s decided to postpone talks over a new contract at The Emirates for now. That should cause a huge concern for Gunners fans because his contract will expire in 2021. That also means he could leave for free in 18 months if an agreement isn’t reached.

The story goes on to suggest one of the main reasons for this is possible interest from Barcelona. They quote Spanish outlet Sport in suggesting he is waiting to find out how much interest there is from Barca before making any decision on signing a new deal.

Obviously if he does commit to a new deal it would make a move to Spain more unlikely, so he knows Arsenal may be forced to cash in if he makes it clear that he doesn’t want to stay.

It’s just another example of Arsenal sleepwalking into disaster on and off the pitch. It’s never advisable to let a player go into the last couple of years of their deal without having a new one lined up. If they want to leave then you can cash in and sign a replacement.

Arsenal are in real danger of losing their star player for nothing and then having to find a cheap replacement.