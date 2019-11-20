Real Madrid are reportedly interested in replacing Casemiro in defensive midfield and have made Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira a transfer target in that position.

The Uruguay international is having a difficult time at the Emirates Stadium at the moment, having fallen out of favour with manager Unai Emery and having often found himself playing slightly out of position in a more advanced midfield role.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid are now considering pouncing for Torreira to strengthen in the middle of the park, with the report citing recent quotes from the player’s agent that suggest he’s unsettled at Arsenal.

This could be bad news for the Gunners, who could really do without losing players at the moment as Emery faces a tough enough job as it is to rebuild this side.

Another report from Don Balon does suggest, however, that Arsenal could allow Torreira to leave for around £34million, with Atletico Madrid also mentioned as potential suitors.

It remains to be seen what decision will be made on this, but AFC should surely be alarmed by the fact that top clubs are sniffing around for a player they’re not really using, which suggests they’re surely not making the most of his talents in their current tactical set-up.