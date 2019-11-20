Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is reportedly pushing for a transfer away from Stamford Bridge as three clubs show a strong interest in his services.

The France international has not featured much for Frank Lampard’s side this season and an imminent exit would make sense for him to boost his Euro 2020 hopes ahead of next summer.

It remains to be seen if Giroud will get his move away, but Lampard clearly favours Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi at the moment, so links with some big names make sense.

Latest reports from Sport Witness explain that Giroud is most likely to join Inter Milan, though Borussia Dortmund are also interested and Crystal Palace have also made strong efforts to sign him.

The report explains that Palace have moved concretely to meet the former Arsenal forward’s wage demands, while he’s expected to push for the Chelsea board to let him go.

Palace would certainly do well to win the race for this deal, but it looks like Giroud won’t be short of offers.

Chelsea and Palace have good relations, though, with Batshuayi going on loan to Roy Hodgson’s side last season.