Fan gets HORRENDOUS Diego Maradona tattoo days before his quits on his club

Tattoos are a risky business at the best of times. It’s always enjoyable when the press will wheel out an England fan before a big tournament who already has “England – World Cup winners” and the year before yet another collapse on the biggest stage.

As a general rule sporting tattoos should only be there to commemorate achievements AFTER the event. You definitely shouldn’t be getting one of your club’s manager after only eight games, even if it is Diego Maradona.

This picture has emerged of a dreadful tattoo of Maradona, and it turns out he got it just days before the Argentine legend quit on Gimnasia:

Un hincha de Gimnasia se tatuó a Diego Pérez pic.twitter.com/YHoiXT5JZO — Tomás (@UnHilo) November 17, 2019

This was also covered by Talksport who confirmed he quit after only eight games. The Twitter comments on the picture have resulted in a pretty entertaining game of trying to guess who the tattoo is actually meant to be.

It’s even worse because Gimnasia are in real danger of being relegated, so it’s an awful decision all round from that fan.