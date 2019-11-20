Tottenham legend Gary Lineker slammed the club for sacking Mauricio Pochettino, claiming that they won’t find a better replacement for him.

The Argentine’s five-year spell at Spurs ended with 159 wins out of 293 matches. Tottenham have had a disappointing run of form this season as they are currently 14th in the Premier League table.

Lineker who had a pretty successful spell at the club, wrote on Twitter that they will have a hard time finding a better replacement for Pochettino. The former England international wrote: “Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked by @SpursOfficial. He helped the club to punch massively above their weight for years. Good luck with finding a better replacement….ain’t gonna happen.”

Tottenham may have been in a bad situation but they could’ve tried keeping Pochettino a little longer. The club has appointed Jose Mourinho as their new manager and it’ll be interesting to see how the Portuguese fares there.

His first game in charge is against West Ham on Saturday. A win for Spurs could see them move to the top ten of the Premier League table.