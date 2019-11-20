Good news for Arsenal fans as Unai Emery favourite to be the next sacked manager

It must be a strange feeling for Arsenal fans just now. They haven’t had many reasons to be jealous of Spurs over the years, but seeing them act decisively to sack a manager who had lost the dressing room and bringing in a replacement must be a tough one to watch.

It’s pretty clear that Unai Emery isn’t going to be the long term answer at The Emirates. Performances on the pitch are completely uninspiring and the club looks set for permanent mediocrity if nothing changes.

It’s not to say that Spurs have made a wise decision. Recent history suggests Mourinho will not turn out to be a success, but at least they have made a decision.

It feels like the Arsenal board are waiting for the decision to be made for them. That would mean a catastrophic run of results which leaves them no choice, it’s hardly great leadership.

There’s some possible good news for Arsenal in the shape of the bookies odds on the next Premier League manager to be sacked. The Sun reported that Emery is now the favourite at 5/4, they don’t tend to get these things wrong so it should at least provide a bit of hope.

They also suggest that Emery has been given until the new year to turn things round or he will be getting the boot. Again, it’s hardly decisive leadership but it’s something. The season is starting to look like a write-off for Arsenal already, the fans might be worth hoping for a few bad results so the club can reset and try to build again.