Arsenal are reportedly as interested as other top clubs in the potential transfer of Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland at the moment.

The Norway international looks one of the most exciting prospects in Europe at the moment after a sensational start to this season.

Still only 19 years of age, Haaland has scored an incredible 26 goals in 18 games in all competitions, including seven in four appearances in the Champions League.

This has seen him linked strongly with Manchester United in a report from the Evening Standard, which suggests Haaland could be on the move for around £85million in the near future.

However, there now seems to be some interest from Arsenal as well, with the print edition of Sport Bild, as translated by Sport Witness, claiming the Gunners are as keen on him as the likes of United and Bayern Munich.

It seems fairly clear that whoever wins this transfer battle will be landing a potential world-beater for years to come, so this saga could get very interesting.

Arsenal are already well stocked up front but could probably do with a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who turned 30 this summer.

Man Utd’s need is surely greater right now, however, with the Red Devils looking far from guaranteed a top four spot this season due to a lack of real threat up front as Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial struggle to produce the goods since the club allowed Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave in the summer.