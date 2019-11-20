Tottenham star Harry Kane paid tribute to Mauricio Pochettino following the latter’s dismissal from the club.

The Argentine was sacked following Spurs’ poor run of form. Pochettino was in charge of the North London for 293 matches since joining them in 2014. Tottenham won 159 matches under him while drawing 62 and losing 72. They never won a trophy under Pochettino but finished as runners-up in the 2016/17 Premier League and last season’s Champions League.

Kane paid a heartfelt tribute to his former manager on Instagram. The England captain posted an mage of himself and Pochettino with the caption: “Gaffer. I will be forever thankful to you for helping me achieve my dreams. We have had some amazing moments over the last 5 and a half years that I will never forget. You were my manager but my friend as well and I thank you for that relationship. Good luck with your next chapter! ?”

Pochettino had a significant impact on Spurs and their players during his tenure and Kane’s message just shows how much respect and admiration he has for his former boss.

Tottenham have already appointed Jose Mourinho as their new manager and it will be interesting to see how they fare under the Portuguese.

Spurs’ first match with the 56-year-old on the touchline is against West Ham on Saturday.