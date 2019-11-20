Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has backed Mauricio Pochettino to become Arsenal’s manager.

The Argentine was sacked by Spurs following the club’s poor run of form this season so far which has seen them at 14th position in the Premier League table. Out of 293 matches, the North London club won 159 while drawing 62 and losing 72. Under him, they were the runners-up of the 2016/17 Premier League and last season’s Champions League.

SEE MORE: Solskjaer under pressure at Manchester United as Pochettino becomes available

Redknapp has said that Pochettino could manage Tottenham’s fierce rivals Arsenal. Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Spurs manager said: “You think the Arsenal fans wouldn’t love him there? You go in and start winning football matches, they could take Saddam Hussein in there, they don’t give a monkeys do they. If you start winning every week they’ll be singing ‘there’s only one Saddam’.”

“Sol Campbell went from Tottenham to Arsenal, George Graham did it years ago, Terry Neill, Pat Jennings. It can happen, as long as you go and do the job.”

Arsenal have been struggling under Unai Emery lately and Pochettino could be a fine replacement for the Spaniard. However, provided the Argentine becomes the manager of the Gunners, it’s bound to anger several Tottenham fans given the fierce rivalry between the two clubs.