Liverpool are reportedly showing an interest in the potential transfer of Athletic Bilbao winger Iker Muniain after his fine recent form in La Liga.

The 26-year-old has long looked a potentially big talent, but has not as of yet ended up landing himself a move to a bigger club.

According to Don Balon, Barcelona have shown an interest in Muniain in the past, but he now looks set to be a summer target for Liverpool to strengthen in attack.

The report states the Reds are expected to try an offer for the Spain international next summer, in what could be a smart move to replace the likes of Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri, who have not managed to establish themselves as regulars in Jurgen Klopp’s XI.

Muniain is said to have a market value of around £13.5million, according to Transfermarkt, though one imagines Liverpool may well have to pay a bit more than that to convince his club to let him go.

LFC fans won’t exactly be desperate for new attacking players given the strength of their current crop of forwards and wingers, but depth is always useful for a top team challenging for as many as four trophies every season.