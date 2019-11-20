Official: Jose Mourinho announced as new Tottenham manager and explains why he took the job

Jose Mourinho has been confirmed as the new Tottenham manager in a statement released by the club this morning.

A report from BBC Sport claimed that Mourinho could be unveiled on Wednesday or Thursday following talks with Spurs, and his arrival to replace Mauricio Pochettino has now been made official.

“I am excited to be joining a Club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters,” Mourinho said on Tottenham’s official site.

“The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”

Pochettino was only sacked last night, in a move many Tottenham fans are likely to feel was a big risk after the Argentine’s fine work with the club down the years.

Still, the north Londoners’ form had taken a real dip this season and it’s easy to see how any club could be tempted to take a punt on Mourinho in this situation.

The Portuguese tactician has previously had two spells with Chelsea in the Premier League, and a less successful stint with Manchester United in his most recent job.

The 56-year-old has not looked entirely convincing in recent years, having left both Chelsea and United in difficult circumstances, and some Spurs fans will no doubt have their reservations about this move.

Still, there is also no denying Mourinho’s track record of success, with the self-styled ‘Special One’ winning major trophies everywhere he’s been.

He has, however, often had more money and better players to work with than he seems likely to have at Tottenham, so this looks like an entirely new challenge.

Pochettino did fine work for much of his THFC career and it would not be at all surprising to see him wind up at a top European club in the near future.