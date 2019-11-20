It’s always tough for a player to admit they just need to cut ties and look for a new club. It might hurt to possibly feel like you’ve failed, but it’s better than stagnating and seeing your career drift away as you sit in the stands to pick up a wage.

Emre Can looked like another fantastic free signing from Juventus when he made the move from Liverpool a couple of years ago. He’s a proven player who can play in defence and midfield and looked perfectly suited to Juve.

READ MORE: Nemanja Matic drops HUGE hint at possible reunion with Jose Mourinho at Tottenham

He’s barely played for Juve this season and the lack of action has affected his form for Germany as he’s made some questionable decisions in games. There were links for a potential move to Manchester United a few weeks ago, but they seem to have died down.

If that is an option for him then it could be the perfect chance. He was excellent in his spell with Liverpool, while his versatility would be incredibly useful for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he’s faced a load of injuries this season.

It seems clear that something has to change, the player has said so himself. A report from Corriere Dello Sport via Football Italia has indicated that he still feels committed to the team, but if he continues to struggle for first team action then he will need to make a decision.

Juventus are so well stacked in midfield that it’s hard to see him actually getting a regular run of games. If he continues to find himself on the bench, then it will be interesting to follow his story in January to see where he ends up.