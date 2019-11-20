Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly discussed transfer targets with his recruitment team and narrowed down his list to three players.

The Norwegian tactician has been holding monthly meetings with United’s recruitment staff, with his priority targets now said to be Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland, Everton forward Richarlison and one more, according to the Evening Standard.

There is a particular buzz about Haaland at the moment after his remarkable rise this season, with the 19-year-old showing himself to be one of the deadliest goal-scorers in Europe.

Haaland could surely be an upgrade on the inconsistent Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford, and the Evening Standard suggest he’s currently valued at around £85million.

While that sounds a lot for an inexperienced young player, the Norway international is surely going to be considerably more expensive than that very soon if he carries on improving at his current rate.

Richarlison, meanwhile, has long looked a decent prospect in his time in the Premier League with Everton and Watford, so could be another useful signing for Man Utd if they manage to snap him up.

Having said that, the 22-year-old Brazilian has suffered a slight dip in recent times, managing a rather underwhelming three goals and two assists in 12 league matches so far this season.