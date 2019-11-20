Manchester United have been given some positive injury news as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer welcomes five players back to training.

See the photos below as the likes of Eric Bailly, Nemanja Matic and Diogo Dalot can be seen back with the group after some time out of the team.

Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst also claims Luke Shaw and Axel Tuanzebe returned to training in a welcome boost for the Red Devils.

It’s not been the best start to the season for Solskjaer, but having more options like these available to him can only help over the upcoming hectic festive period.