Manchester United could miss out on Haaland as RB Leipzig could benefit from friendly relations

It does make a mockery of the multiple ownership rule in football when Red Bull can just make up various prefixes that feature the letters R and B to get away with owning multiple teams.

We have Red Bull Salzburg, The New York Red Bulls and RasenBallsport Leipzig among a few others that allow them to control more than one club. It’s not uncommon to see players move to Salzburg before making the step up in Germany, Liverpool’s Naby Keita may be the most high profile case.

That could also be the path that Erling Haaland follows according to a story from German outlet Bild. They indicate that 17 players have already made that move from Salzburg to Leipzig, and there could be an option in Haaland’s contract that sees him go for €30m in the Summer.

It’s also well known that Manchester United are looking to sign him in the near future as well. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer worked with him in Norway and he could be the ideal signing. He’s young but already has Champions League experience, while his physicality and devastating finishing should make him a success in any league.

It’s not clear how much of a say the player will have in his next move. It’s obvious that there’s a major link between the clubs, but it’s unlikely he has a contract dictating he has to go to Germany if they want him to.

It might provide him with more of a gradual step up if he does decide to follow that well beaten path, but it would be interesting to see him go straight to a top European side to see how he fares.