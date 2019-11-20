Jose Mourinho will reportedly earn a yearly salary of £15 million at Tottenham Hotspur which is almost twice as much as that of Mauricio Pochettino.

The two-time Champions League winning manager will be back on the touchline following the sacking of the Argentine. Mourinho has signed a three-and-half year-contract with Spurs and according to the Daily Mail, will earn a yearly salary of £15 million which is almost twice as much as Pochettino used to make.

It will be interesting to see how Mourinho fares at Tottenham. They are on the brink of qualifiation to the knockout stages of the Champions League but are 14th in the Premier League. It will definitely be very tough for the Portuguese to guide the club to the top four given how the likes of Chelsea and Leicester City are playing.

Mourinho’s first match in charge of Spurs is on Saturday against Aston Villa and a win could take the North London to at least the Top 10.