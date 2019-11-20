Nemanja Matic drops HUGE hint at possible reunion with Jose Mourinho at Tottenham

I can’t remember a time before transfer rumours were basically based on a player liking or posting some sort of emoji on a social media page. It’s usually just a bit of attention seeking, but this one does make sense.

Nemanja Matic followed Mourinho to Man United from Chelsea, and it certainly looks possible that he could make the move to Spurs to link up with his former manager again.

The “latest” twist in that story came from a report in The Mirror. He responded to a post which claimed he was waiting for January so he could move to spurs with some clapping hands and a crying emoji. Make of that what you will, but he’s out of favour at Old Trafford and is clearly a favourite of Mourinho.

It will be interesting to see if he does make any signings in January. Daniel Levy is notoriously tight, while Mourinho spent his first day talking about getting the young players into the team so it’s a pretty clear sign that there’s no money to spend.

You can’t imagine that United would demand a huge fee to let Matic go. He’s in his 30’s and barely features so it should just be a relief to get him off the wage bill.

It’s a move that makes sense for everyone, time will tell if it actually happens or not.