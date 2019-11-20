Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly under fresh pressure at the club as Mauricio Pochettino has become available.

The Argentine did fine work at Tottenham but has been sacked after a poor start to this season, with Jose Mourinho announced as his replacement as the new Spurs boss this morning.

All eyes will now be on Man Utd, with Pochettino long linked with the job at Old Trafford during his time in north London.

According to the Evening Standard, the 47-year-old was the clear first choice to replace Mourinho at United last season, and they remain huge admirers of his.

The report explains that United were willing to pay large sums of money to buy Pochettino out of his Tottenham contract, and they now don’t face that obstacle anyway.

Most MUFC fans will surely feel it’s worth snapping Pochettino up quickly as he’s surely in another league from Solskjaer in terms of what he’s achieved in the game so far in his managerial career, and will likely only end up at another leading European club if they don’t swoop.

Solskjaer has not been particularly convincing since becoming United manager and the Standard note that this development surely now puts him under even more pressure.

Luckily for the Norwegian, his team’s form has picked up in recent games, but it now seems highly likely that he cannot afford any more slip-ups in the near future.