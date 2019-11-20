Menu

Video: Tottenham fan tells Pochettino to take over at Arsenal and win them the league in BIZARRE attack on Spurs chief Levy

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham fans are not a happy bunch today, though we’re not sure many would go as far as this guy did when he called up talkSPORT.

Watch the clip below as this distraught Spurs fan hits out at club chief Daniel Levy following the decision to sack Mauricio Pochettino and replace him with Jose Mourinho.

MORE: Opinion: Jose Mourinho to Tottenham is a move of mutual desperation that is doomed to fail

It’s fair to say the decision to hire Mourinho is going down particularly badly, and this Tottenham fan now wants to see Pochettino go and prove Levy wrong in the worst way imaginable.

More Stories / Latest News

Yes, he genuinely wants to see the Argentine take over at north London rivals Arsenal and win them the Premier League title.

For once, Gooners and Spurs fans may now have something in common…

More Stories daniel levy Jose Mourinho Mauricio Pochettino Unai Emery