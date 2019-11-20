Tottenham’s new manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly a big admirer of the profile of the squad he’s inheriting at the north London club.

Spurs announced this morning that Mourinho had been appointed to replace Mauricio Pochettino, whose departure was confirmed on Tuesday evening.

This follows plenty of speculation linking the Portuguese tactician with Tottenham, and these reports give some idea of why he may have been keen on the job.

According to the Telegraph, Mourinho is keen on Harry Kane and Eric Dier in particular, with the latter somewhat frozen out of the Spurs first-team in recent times by Pochettino.

His apparent enthusiasm about working with Kane should come as no surprise, with the England international showing himself to be one of the world’s finest goal-scorers in recent years.

Mourinho could have done with a lethal centre-forward like him at his previous job at Manchester United, as he’s often found success throughout his career with strikers of this type.

Dier, however, has seen his development stall in recent times and perhaps seems quite a limited player, though Mourinho has shown in the past that he can improve players with his tactics and man-management.