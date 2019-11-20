New Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen for the club to strengthen in defence with a transfer swoop for Real Madrid star Raphael Varane.

The France international has had a fine career for club and country since being brought into the Madrid first-team by Mourinho when he was in charge at the Bernabeu.

According to Don Balon, Mourinho now wants to work with Varane again, which makes sense given Spurs’ concerns at the back at the moment.

It’s not been the best start to the season for Tottenham anyway, and things could soon get much worse for them as central defensive duo Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are both heading towards being free agents at the end of the season.

Varane could be a superb long-term purchase to strengthen the THFC back line, and Don Balon suggest this move could be realistic due to Real looking for a new signing in defence themselves.

That may free up Varane to leave, and if so Spurs should undoubtedly take advantage, though one imagines other top teams might also enter the running if he is made available.