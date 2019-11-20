There’s a decent bit of intrigue surrounding Lee O’Connor just now. He still looks to be some way off making his Celtic debut, but if he keeps playing like this for Ireland then Neil Lennon may not have a choice.

O’Connor broke through at Manchester United and was highly rated by a lot of the fans, but he was allowed to move to Glasgow in the Summer. He’s suffered from some great form from those in front of him and the emergence of Jeremie Frimpong at right back.

He made his senior Ireland debut last week, but he scored this fine goal tonight for the U21’s which kick started a great comeback win against Sweden:

? | What a goal from Lee O’Connor ? Great cross from Idah and O’Connor swept home to level, the first of two goals for Ireland after the break (2-1) ?#IRLU21??#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Y0s5s9fnya — FAIreland ???? (@FAIreland) November 19, 2019

It does look like he should follow the Kristoffer Ajer route and join another Premiership team on loan in January to gain experience before establishing himself at Celtic next Summer.