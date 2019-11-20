Video: Trailer shows Shakira’s DEVISTATED reaction to Liverpool beating Barcelona 4-0

It seems that every major club has taken part in some kind of documentary recently. It looks like film crews were hoping to capture a moment of glory for Barcelona last season, but instead they were treated to the meltdown at Anfield in the Champions League.

Somebody decided it would be a great idea to set up a camera to observe Gerard Pique’s wife Shakira watching the game at home with her kids – it captures her reactions and she looks pretty shocked at how the game unfolds:

Shakira’s reaction to Liverpool 4 Barcelona 0 Enjoy pic.twitter.com/88eGjyBMvF — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) November 20, 2019

It’s also quite funny that clearly the kids don’t care or don’t really understand what’s going on. Barcelona completely collapsed that night and it was obvious what was going to happen as the game unfolded.

It must’ve been tough to watch the collapse from a distance, but it’s strangely compelling viewing.