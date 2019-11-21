Arsenal boss Unai Emery has suffered an injury blow as it’s been revealed by the club that they don’t expect to have Dani Ceballos back until mid-December.

The 23-year-old has played an important role for the Gunners since arriving on loan from Real Madrid this past summer, as although he has only bagged one goal and two assists in 17 outings, his overall play and creative quality has been vital for them to offer a different dynamic in midfield.

However, after suffering a hamstring injury against Vitoria in the Europa League earlier this month and subsequently missing the defeat to Leicester City prior to the international break as a result, it doesn’t look as though the Spaniard is set to make his comeback any time soon.

As noted by the club’s official site in their latest team news update, it’s suggested that Ceballos isn’t expected back in full training until mid-December.

Add the process of regaining his match fitness on top of that and ruling out any threat of a potential setback given the nature of the injury problem, and it appears as though the Spaniard could face a race against time to be considered fit enough for Arsenal’s busy festive period.

The Gunners will surely avoid any risks prior to that and give Ceballos all the necessary time to make a full and swift recovery while going through his rehabilitation at the right pace.

However, the update above rules him out of the clash with Southampton at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon, as well as possibly missing fixtures against Eintracht Frankfurt, Norwich City, Brighton, West Ham and Standard Liege in the coming weeks.

Arsenal face Man City at the Emirates on December 15, and so perhaps with the timeline offered above, that could be considered a potential target date for his comeback depending on his progress between now and then.