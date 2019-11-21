Arsenal have reportedly been given fresh opportunities in the transfer market due to their new-found willingness to work with super-agent Kia Joorabchian.

A detailed report from The Athletic explains ho

It remains to be seen if this will definitely work out, but the report suggests it helped Arsenal sign both Gabriel Martinelli and David Luiz in the summer transfer window just gone.

The piece also explains how Joorabchian previously used his connections to Brazilian football and the Chinese Super League to help bring some top players to Chelsea.

Arsenal fans will hope this can have a positive impact on their club after a difficult few years, both under new manager Unai Emery and his predecessor Arsene Wenger.

According to The Athletic, Wenger refused to work with agents like Joorabchian, so there may be some cause for optimism under this new regime, even if it is still a work in progress.