Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has fuelled doubt over his future by admitting he will have to wait and see what happens in the next transfer window.

The Uruguay international initially looked a fine signing for the Gunners when he joined from Sampdoria last season, getting off to a strong start to life in the Premier League.

However, it’s fair to say Torreira hasn’t quite looked the part in recent times and has increasingly fallen out of favour with Arsenal manager Unai Emery.

When he has played, Torreira hasn’t always been used in his preferred defensive midfield role, having rather bizarrely been used in an unfamiliar, more attack-minded role further forward.

It is therefore unsurprising to see talk surfacing of the 23-year-old potentially leaving the Emirates Stadium, with Don Balon linking him as a target for Real Madrid.

Arsenal fans will surely be hoping Torreira doesn’t leave, but his latest comments to Tiempo de Futbol, as translated by the Independent, won’t necessarily fill Gooners with confidence.

Torreira even mentioned a future potential destination in Boca Juniors as he admitted playing for them is a dream of his.

“Today Arsenal needs me to be focused. I can’t start talking about another team,” he said.

“I need to be focused and when the transfer period arrives we will see what happens.

“I don’t know what will happen in the future. But I would like to be able to play for Boca. It’s a dream I have for what that institution represents.”