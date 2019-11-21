Tottenham are now the favourites ahead of Manchester United to clinch the transfer of Gareth Bale from Real Madrid.

The Wales international is now just 11/4 with Ladbrokes to return to Spurs after a difficult time at Real Madrid of late.

Jose Mourinho’s appointment at Tottenham is bound to affect things, with the Portuguese tactician known to have tried to sign Bale during his time as Man Utd manager.

The Red Devils have continued to be linked with the 30-year-old, but it increasingly seems the bookies are all putting Tottenham at the front of the queue.

Bale seems likely to be one of this January’s movers after coming so close to leaving Real in the summer, so it’s surely worth a punt on him returning to Spurs or indeed moving to another top Premier League club.

United would surely take him as an upgrade on the inconsistent Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, while Chelsea could still do with a replacement for Eden Hazard, though that will depend on their transfer ban being lifted.