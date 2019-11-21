Barcelona are reportedly in ongoing talks over a January sale for youngster Jean-Clair Todibo with Bayer Leverkusen tipped as a possible destination.

The 19-year-old arrived from Toulouse in January, but he has found regular playing time hard to come by as he has been limited to just two appearances so far this season.

With Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet established as the first-choice centre-half pairing, Samuel Umtiti is back from his latest injury blow to offer quality depth.

In turn, perhaps the Catalan giants now feel comfortable in allowing Todibo to move on, although it’s suggested by Sport that they have clear demands that they wish to be met if they are to green light an exit.

The report claims that the reigning La Liga champions want around €10m plus a buy-back option to be included in the deal, and having been in talks with Leverkusen in recent weeks, there could be a possible agreement between the two clubs despite interest from elsewhere.

It’s a move that arguably suits all parties as Leverkusen would get a top young talent to bolster their squad, Todibo could potentially get more opportunities to impress and develop his game while Barca make space in their squad, raise funds and can possibly buy him back further down the line when he has improved and matured.

However, it could also be seen as a risk from Barcelona as they will leave themselves light in defence with Umtiti the only natural and experienced back-up option in the centre.

Given the French international has been limited to just 17 appearances since the start of last season due to a troublesome knee injury and other ailments, it doesn’t leave a whole lot of depth in that department unless others can show versatility and fill in if necessary.