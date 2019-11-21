Barcelona are reportedly considering the possibility of swooping for Mauricio Pochettino after his exit from Tottenham this week.

As confirmed by Spurs in an official statement on Tuesday, they announced that the Argentine tactician had left the club and has since been replaced by Jose Mourinho.

In turn, it now remains to be seen what’s next for Pochettino after such an impressive stint in charge in north London as he led Tottenham to multiple top-four finishes and the Champions League final last year.

Although his inability to win a trophy is perhaps a red mark against his tenure, there were certainly plenty of positives to arguably warrant interest from some of Europe’s top clubs.

According to The Sun, Barcelona are also keen on considering him as a possible successor to current boss Ernesto Valverde, although it’s added that they could face stiff competition from Bayern Munich while both Real Madrid and Man Utd could be interested further down the line.

Despite winning back-to-back La Liga titles and domestic honours, Valverde has failed to deliver another Champions League for the Catalan giants during his time in charge while they haven’t always convinced as they’ve also suffered some setbacks this year despite leading the way in La Liga and their Champions League group.

With that in mind, it’s perhaps understandable why they would potentially be interested in swooping for Pochettino now that he’s available, although he’ll have to go back on his word to take the job.

As noted by The Guardian, the former Espanyol star noted in 2017 that he would never manage Barcelona given his ties to their rivals, while the same logic applied to why he wouldn’t accept the Arsenal job after his stint with Tottenham.

In turn, that sounded fairly serious at the time and so it would arguably be a surprise to see Pochettino change his stance and now take the Barcelona job. However, should he be offered it now that he’s out of a job, perhaps his outlook on the situation could change as he’ll be itching for a return to management and a chance to win trophies.