Chelsea have reportedly been dealt a major blow ahead of their weekend clash against Manchester City.

According to the Sun, the Blues face a potentially critical blow to their hopes in this big game as Christian Pulisic is expected to miss the match at the Etihad Stadium.

The USA international has been in fine form for Chelsea this season, showing himself to be one of many exciting youngsters coming through in Frank Lampard’s side this season.

Given the size of the task for Chelsea this weekend, they could really do with Pulisic being fit and ready to take on City, but it seems like that won’t be possible, according to the Sun’s report.

CFC have other options in attack such as the in-form pair of Willian and Mason Mount, while Callum Hudson-Odoi could also be another candidate to take Pulisic’s place in attack.

Still, there’s no doubt the American starlet could be a big miss for the west Londoners after five goals and three assists in his last nine games for his club.