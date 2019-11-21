Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly set to receive the support of the hierarchy in his bid to sign RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.

The 19-year-old is currently enjoying a stellar campaign having bagged 26 goals and six assists in 18 appearances so far this season.

Unsurprisingly, that type of form has led to interest building in signing him from around Europe, and Man Utd have been heavily touted as a possible destination.

According to The Daily Mail, there could be a major transfer boost for Solskjaer as it’s suggested that the Red Devils are prepared to back him on this move and will green light a swoop for the Norwegian youngster, although he is said to have a £75m price-tag which could yet prove to be problematic.

It’s added that Arsenal, Real Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich are all said to hold an interest in Haaland too, and so perhaps Man Utd would be well advised to not wait too long to make their decision on whether or not they will submit a bid for the talented starlet.

After allowing both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave this past summer, Solskjaer has arguably left himself short up top to compete on multiple fronts.

That has led to an over-reliance on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, and although they are two highly-talented individuals, perhaps Solskjaer could do with an out-and-out goalscorer to lead the line and Haaland has shown signs this year that he’s capable of doing that exact job.

Time will tell if Man Utd can reach an agreement with Salzburg on a transfer fee, but it appears as though the Premier League giants are ready to support Solskjaer and will enter talks next year with a summer move said to be the more likely deal if a switch materialises, as per the Mail.