Tottenham’s new manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly submitted a list of transfer targets to his bosses as he seeks to improve on the club’s poor start to the season.

Spurs sacked Mauricio Pochettino earlier this week and announced Mourinho as his replacement on Wednesday morning, and it looks like the Portuguese tactician is now planning to make the improvements needed to get the team climbing up the Premier League table.

According to Don Balon, one of the players on Mourinho’s list is West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice, who could cost around £38.5million.

Rice has shone with the Hammers to establish himself as one of the most exciting young players in Europe in his position.

It’s also previously seen him linked with Manchester United – for much more money, it must be said – in a report from Goal.

Mourinho would surely love to beat his former club to this quality signing, with Rice a player who could clearly improve most top sides.

The 20-year-old would be an ideal long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic at Old Trafford, so Mourinho could do well to disrupt United’s plans and boost his own team’s hopes of getting back into the running for a top four place.