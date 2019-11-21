Menu

Video: Barcelona summer signing Frenkie de Jong shows INCREDIBLE pace in training

Barcelona new-boy Frenkie de Jong may not be known for his blistering pace, but he’s caught the eye in the video clip below.

Watch as the Netherlands international sprints rapidly past even Ousmane Dembele in training, showing yet another string to his bow.

De Jong first caught the eye at Ajax and has looked a quality signing so far for Barcelona.

Barcelona are back in action this weekend with an away game against Leganes in La Liga.

