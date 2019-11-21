Gareth Bale set for talks with Real Madrid after controversial flag antics with Wales

Real Madrid reportedly want to sit down for talks with Gareth Bale to offer him a chance to explain the controversy created over the Wales flag he held up in midweek.

As seen on the front cover of Marca in the tweet below, the Welshman was slammed and faced a backlash in the Spanish media after holding up a Wales flag which read: ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order’.

It comes after previous reported comments from the player himself over his future, as reported by Sport, where he suggested that if the right offer doesn’t arrive to leave the Bernabeu, he’ll perhaps stay in the Spanish capital and just play golf.

As expected, it appears as though the flag antics during the international break haven’t gone down particularly well with Real Madrid, with AS reporting that the 30-year-old will now potentially sit down with club officials and be asked to give his account of events to explain his actions.

However, the report goes on to suggest he has become a ‘problem’ for the Spanish giants, and that a possible summer exit is appearing to be likely given the tension created between the two parties over recent months.

Bale has been limited to just seven appearances so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

While he showed his quality over the break to help Wales secure qualification for EURO 2020, perhaps Zinedine Zidane will now have to weigh up the respective arguments over using Bale in the coming months and decide whether or not he has a role to play for the rest of this season.

On one hand, the forward could help them achieve their objectives given the quality that he possesses when he’s fully fit and in form. However, after seemingly mocking the club in midweek, there will surely be some concern and apprehension over bringing him back into the side in terms of what that says to his teammates and the fans.

Time will tell firstly what the club hierarchy take away from their touted talks with Bale and whether or not they’re satisfied with his explanation.