Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has been heavily criticised in this video below for disrespecting his club after Wales’ most recent game.

Bale helped the Welsh national team secure their qualification for Euro 2020 next summer, and was seen celebrating afterwards with a flag mocking his club.

“What he’s done is disrespect the club that pays him £600,000-a-week.” ? “Maybe this proves Bale has an attitude problem, maybe he’s arrogant.” ? “He should’ve thrown away the flag.” ??????? @ProducerJoe1 slams Bale for dancing with ‘WALES. GOLF. MADRID’ banner. Thoughts? ? pic.twitter.com/HRL9qeGV6x — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 21, 2019

The flag read: “Wales, Golf, Madrid. In that order” and is a clear dig towards his employers that has not gone down at all well back in Spain.

Watch above as talkSPORT producer Joe slams Bale’s behaviour and backs him to get booed by his own fans if he gets on the pitch for Zinedine Zidane’s side this weekend.

Bale has had his troubles in his time at the Bernabeu and it’s fair to say this latest saga won’t help play down speculation that he could soon be on the move.

The 30-year-old has been linked with his old club Tottenham and with Manchester United in recent times.